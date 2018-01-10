Getty Image

Donald Trump has his celebrity supporters — Kid Rock, Roseanne, um, Ted Nugent — but they’re far outnumbered by famous detractors. Robert De Niro, for instance, has repeatedly criticized the “bullsh*t artist” president, whose victory in 2016 he compared to 9/11. But the Taxi Driver saved his best material for Tuesday night. Speaking at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, where he introduced Meryl Streep, the screen legend and two-time Oscar winner called Trump a “f*cking idiot” and “f*cking fool.” He wasn’t f*cking done.

“At the time of [Steven Spielberg’s The Post, which Streep stars in], Donald Trump was suffering from ‘bone spurs.’ Today, the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump. Come on. You know? What are we talking about? This f*cking idiot is the president. It’s the Emperor’s New Clothes. The guy is a f*cking fool… Our government today, with the propping of the baby-in-chief ― the jerkoff-in-chief, I call him ― has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.” (Via)

“The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty, and batsh*t f*cking crazy,” De Niro added, from one dirty grandpa to another. “Ah, the good old days.” Here’s the full rant.