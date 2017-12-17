This weekend has seen plenty of drama over the acquisition of Trump transition team correspondence. On Saturday, Axios pushed over the first domino while reporting that Special Counsel Robert Mueller obtained tens of thousands of relevant emails, courtesy of the General Services Administration (GSA, the federal agency charged with managing transition team email accounts). Sources then told the Associated Press that these emails involved 13 senior officials of the Trump transition team and discussed matters such as who Trump would hire for certain government posts along with national security issues.
In response to these reports, Trump’s legal team (via Kory Langhofer, general counsel of the transition team) argued that the GSA unlawfully handed the emails to Mueller as part of the Justice Department’s ongoing Russia probe:
[Langhofer] sent a letter to two congressional committees arguing that the GSA had improperly provided the transition records to Mueller’s investigators. In the letter to the Republican chairmen of the House Oversight and the Senate Homeland Security committees, Langhofer contends that the disclosure by GSA was “unauthorized,” and it considers the documents private and privileged and not government property.
Next up, a special counsel office spokesperson, Peter Carr, told The Hill that all emails that have been obtained during the Russia probe have either arrived via account-owner consent (which is obviously not the case here) or “appropriate criminal process.” In other words, Mueller isn’t being procedurally sloppy.
It must be noted that transition team officials all previously signed agreements that informed them of the monitoring of government servers, so they should not have reasonably expected to have privacy in these discussions. However, the emails are said to heavily feature correspondence to and from Jared Kushner. The Trump son-in-law was reportedly fielding all sorts of flotsam (including a “backdoor overture”) from Russia. And at times, he has even used a personal email account to discuss undisclosed (for now) White House business.
Add all of this to the fact that Kushner had to revise his security form thrice while adding “more than 100 names” of foreign contacts, and it sure seems like Mueller is zeroing in on Kushner, yes? Perhaps he’ll be the next person to pay a visit to Subpoenaville.
(Via Axios, Associated Press & The Hill)
This is a publicity stunt. That’s it.
If Trump’s team actually thought there was anything legitimate about this claim they’d have taken it to court.
Instead, they’ve sent this letter which has no legal standing, to Congress, which has no ability to do anything about the conduct of the Mueller investigation.
Trump can suck a massive D.
about that idea of a coup: yes, the right wing extremists, aided by FOX fake news, Breitbart, Infowars, The Drudge Report, and all of right wing media, have been slow rolling a coup with Russia’s help since 2015. the Bizarro Confederacy seized Washington and have gone power mad passing their tax swindle and trying to revoke health care for millions of Americans.
on the positive side i don’t think there’s any stopping Mueller short of the civil war wackos like Bannon and Roger Stone predict. bring it.
Who do I think is telling the truth and obeying the law: Mueller and his team of professional legal experts and top-notch investigators or Trump and his legal team of ambulance-chasing ghouls?
How dare you, Trumps lawyers wait on wall street hoping to scam people out of their trust funds not ambulances full of poors.
Some on needs to get Trump a word of the day calender where the only word is accountability to drive the point home.
Resorting to trying to discredit Mueller and weasel out of evidence on technicalities. They must be getting close to dropping a bomb.
And good luck convincing the majority of Americans that the investigation is a baseless witch-hunt when all Mueller has done is hand out legit indictments with enough teeth to get half of those indicted to flip.
Only one guarantee can be made: No bombs will be dropped. None. Ever. Not wishing for that, it’s just a fact nobody wants to admit, because after this blows over, there won’t be much left to get Trump or a lot of his administration. At least not to the level everyone is hoping for. He’s not getting impeached, walked out of the White House in handcuffs, etc.
He may survive, but will be in ruins, with his name tarnished forever. Remember he considers his name to be worth 4-5 billion dollars, lol.
That’s the thing, he won’t be in ruins because Mueller isn’t going to be able to produce anything credible. It sucks, but the writing is on the wall. Any scenarios besides that aren’t lucid or sane, it’s merely a wishlist.