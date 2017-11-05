Getty Image

Three weeks after President Trump’s inauguration, then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn became the first administration member to be fired amid reports of his vulnerability to Russian blackmail. Since then, many more details have poured forth, including how Trump pressured James Comey to stop the FBI’s investigation into “good guy” Flynn, whose conversations with the Russian ambassador were only some of his (allegedly) shady acts. Now, Flynn will reportedly soon join Paul Manafort as one of the indicted within Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Justice Department probe.

NBC News reports that Mueller’s investigators now have enough evidence to bring grand jury charges against not only Flynn but also Michael Flynn Jr. (who was booted from the Trump transition team and also promoted the insane Pizzagate conspiracy). NBC notes that Mueller is “applying renewed pressure” to Flynn Sr. — who planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment right in the Senate probe — and he could see some hefty charges:

The investigators are speaking to multiple witnesses in coming days to gain more information surrounding Flynn’s lobbying work, including whether he laundered money or lied to federal agents about his overseas contacts, according to three sources familiar with the investigation. Mueller’s team is also examining whether Flynn attempted to orchestrate the removal of a chief rival of Turkish President Recep Erdogan from the U.S. to Turkey in exchange for millions of dollars, two officials said.

When all is said and done, it’s entirely possible that Flynn’s list of charges could rival those of Manafort, who was indicted for conspiracy against the U.S. Indeed, reports have indicated that Flynn lied about income he received from Russian outlets and lobbied for Turkey, among other suspect acts after failing to register as a foreign agent. He also allegedly tried to broker a Saudi-Russian business deal and may have attempted to secure Hillary’s hacked emails. Not only that, but Flynn was supposedly involved in a sketchy proposal to end Russian sanctions through cooperation with a Ukranian lawmaker.

Yes, it sure looks like Flynn’s going to be charged in the DOJ’s Russia probe. Will it happen this week, and will Flynn Jr. see charges as well? Stay tuned.

(Via NBC News)