Despite frequent assertions from White House counsel Ty Cobb and President Trump’s attorney John Dowd that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia would be wrapping up shortly (as well as exonerating the president completely), reports continue to leak that Mueller and his team are continuing their interviews, following new leads, and collecting new evidence like bank records and emails (that may lead to more interviews). The latest set of interviews: Republican National Committee staff familiar with the Trump campaign’s digital operations.
According to Axios, the working theory that many in Washington subscribe to regarding the case is that if any collusion occurred during the election, it involved the data team working with the Russians in order to better target voters in swing states. While there’s no public evidence that this occurred, Mueller reportedly has already interviewed staffers “to determine if the joint [RNC-Trump campaign] effort was related to the activities of Russian trolls and bots aimed at influencing the American electorate.”
According to Yahoo News, the new interviews, as well as other new leads, show that Mueller’s investigation is nowhere near a close:
Even if the new lines of inquiry don’t result in additional indictments — something unknowable at this point — the new material all but guarantees the Mueller investigation will stretch on for months, if not years, likely provoking Trump to revisit his decision not to fire the special counsel.
2018 is going to be an interesting year.
So grand standing and a waste of time and money. Awesome.
Yeah. That’s what he’s doing. I can tell because of all his constant Tweets, Instagram posts and interviews. Mueller is such an attention whore.
It’s only a waste of money if he isn’t convicting anyone. And so far…
“Grandstanding and a waste of time” maybe you meant to post this about uranium one. Naw these trolls comment once and leave, like a fart in the wind
Bingo. This_isn’t_covfefe??
You aren’t even a good troll. There are better lines to use. Don’t you watch Fox news?
In six months, Mueller took down Trump’s former campaign manager and National Security Adviser. In just six months.
For comparison purposes, Ken Starr spent FOUR YEARS investigating Bill Clinton for alleged crimes. Four years, all at taxpayer expense. What did he come up with, after four years? Clinton lying under oath about receiving a blow job in a civil suit deposition.
You are gonna want to stop with all that “making sense”. People don’t care for it.
They’re using logic and appropriate research! Get’em!
Uhh…I think the uproxx comment section could’ve taken down either of those asshats.
There is so much more to work with here. The corruption is blatant and the corrupt are stupid. The whole gang is dirty.
Mueller’s doing what any good investigator does: research. This is no surprise. What will be turned up? Stay tuned…for tweets from Prez Trump about the Democrats emails are the ones who really need examine. Though he didn’t take the Eminem bait.
Obligatory: Please hurry, Mr. Mueller!