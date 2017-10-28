The First Charges Have Been Filed In Robert Mueller’s Trump/Russia Investigation

#Election 2016 #Donald Trump
10.27.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

A federal grand jury approved of the first charges filed by special investigator Robert Mueller and his team, and those charged could be in custody as early as Monday, CNN reports. Sources have stated that the charges are still sealed, and it’s unknown what the charges are, but the scene was described as buzzing with activity in the grand jury room.

What this means is that the investigation is just getting underway and could last long into 2018. This comes hours after Fox News reported that conservatives are dialing up the pressure to have Mueller resign or be removed due to a perceived conflict of interest stemming from his relationship with former FBI director James Comey.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Election 2016#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016FBI

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP