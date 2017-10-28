Getty Image

A federal grand jury approved of the first charges filed by special investigator Robert Mueller and his team, and those charged could be in custody as early as Monday, CNN reports. Sources have stated that the charges are still sealed, and it’s unknown what the charges are, but the scene was described as buzzing with activity in the grand jury room.

What this means is that the investigation is just getting underway and could last long into 2018. This comes hours after Fox News reported that conservatives are dialing up the pressure to have Mueller resign or be removed due to a perceived conflict of interest stemming from his relationship with former FBI director James Comey.