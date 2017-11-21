Getty Image

After a bloodless military coup took control of Zimbabwe last week, President Robert Mugabe was placed under house arrest after four decades in power. Following negotiations with the military and massive demonstrations against him in the country’s capital, Harare, Mugabe agreed to resign on Sunday, only to change his mind and refuse to step down, which sparked an impeachment proceeding in the Zimbabwe parliament.

According to the BBC, Mugabe has resigned for good this time:

A letter from Mr Mugabe said that the decision was voluntary and that he had made it to allow a smooth transition of power. The surprise announcement halted an impeachment hearing that had begun against him. Lawmakers roared in jubilation and people have begun celebrating in the streets.

Mugabe’s letter did not indicate who the next leader of the nation should be, but the constitution points to the current vice president, an ally of Mugabe’s wife, Grace. The coup that ousted Mugabe began after the 93-year-old tried to consolidate power for his wife.

Parliament speaker Jacob Mudenda said that “moves were under way” for a new leader to take over by Wednesday. Human rights activist Linda Masarira also celebrated with the BBC while hoping that “we will have a government that cares for the people” in the years to come.

(Via BBC)