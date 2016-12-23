Getty Image

Donald Trump has had a very tough time getting famous people to come to his inauguration, nonetheless perform on his behalf. It’s a big difference from previous inaugurations in recent memory, like when Beyonce sang the National Anthem for Obama’s second inauguration. A-listers are turning the Trump team down left and right, with Elton John having to flat out deny a rumor that had been floated about his participation. Supposedly, aides are even offering ambassadorships in order to bump up the talent on display in January — despite Trump insisting he is just fine that the ultra-famous want no part of his presidency. He’s not mad, it’s funny actually.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

But now, it seems Trump’s team has finally found at least one high profile act to come and sparkle in Washington DC. The Radio City Rockettes, famed for their kick lines, will be taking part in the festivities according to CNN. This isn’t their first presidential go-round as they also appeared at George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration as well. No word yet on whether they will be wearing Uncle Sam-inspired outfits covered in sequins or not, but at this point the girls are definitely the highlight of the event if Trump and his planners can’t convince anyone else to come. They’re already rehearsing!

cool rehearsal shots of the Rockettes preparing for Trump's Inauguration pic.twitter.com/HoWhLfpovk — AnnoyingActorFriend (@Actor_Friend) December 22, 2016

No word on whether the price to mingle with Trump will go up now that ladies in short sparkly dresses are going to be joining the Inauguration Day party.