Donald Trump has had a very tough time getting famous people to come to his inauguration, nonetheless perform on his behalf. It’s a big difference from previous inaugurations in recent memory, like when Beyonce sang the National Anthem for Obama’s second inauguration. A-listers are turning the Trump team down left and right, with Elton John having to flat out deny a rumor that had been floated about his participation. Supposedly, aides are even offering ambassadorships in order to bump up the talent on display in January — despite Trump insisting he is just fine that the ultra-famous want no part of his presidency. He’s not mad, it’s funny actually.
But now, it seems Trump’s team has finally found at least one high profile act to come and sparkle in Washington DC. The Radio City Rockettes, famed for their kick lines, will be taking part in the festivities according to CNN. This isn’t their first presidential go-round as they also appeared at George W. Bush’s 2001 inauguration as well. No word yet on whether they will be wearing Uncle Sam-inspired outfits covered in sequins or not, but at this point the girls are definitely the highlight of the event if Trump and his planners can’t convince anyone else to come. They’re already rehearsing!
No word on whether the price to mingle with Trump will go up now that ladies in short sparkly dresses are going to be joining the Inauguration Day party.
I hope Harden skips this one. Just a useless distraction
It’s too bad Jay-Z and Beyonce won’t perform. I wonder how he won the election without them and Elton John campaigning for him.
You forgot to put “won” in quotes.
Serious question: how are the Rockettes still a thing? Are they subsidized? No one actually pays to see them, right?
They’re sustained by Middle American tourists who go to Manhattan the one time in their lives and think it’s a required “NY experience”.
In other words, Trump voters.
“The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration”…no, they don’t. You begged them and tried to bribe them, anything to get them to attend, and they all turned you down. It’s nice to know that our President is a like a girl from My Super Sweet 16 who throws a fucking tantrum like a baby when he didn’t get the celebrity he wanted to perform at his party.
What’s killer here is the only reason he ran is because he felt slighted and wanted the recognition.
Enjoy being INfamous, bitch! You’re a fucking Kardashian.
Apparently many of the Rockettes themselves don’t actually want to perform, but their union is making them lest they get fired.
To steal a joke, it’s fitting that Trump’s inauguration is headlined by a group of women being forced to do something against their wills.
Or that he has a labor union to thank for that fact that he has anyone performing at all.