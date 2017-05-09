Congressman abruptly storms out of TV interview after he was challenged on town hall attendance https://t.co/728oYCqidJ pic.twitter.com/Gh6vSF5jPC — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2017

Rep. Rod Blum (R-IA) walked out of an interview with a local TV station on Monday after the reporter had the audacity to ask him a question.

While seated in a classroom surrounded by precocious children (who he reportedly “insisted be there”), Blum was asked by KCRG reporter Josh Scheinblum about why he’s making his staff pre-screen town hall attendees to prove they live in his district. “Some would make the case that you represent all Iowans,” Scheinblum said. “The decisions that you make impact all Iowans. So shouldn’t all Iowans have a voice at the table?” Blum dismissively responded, “I don’t represent all Iowans. I represent the 1st District of Iowa. That’d be like saying, shouldn’t I be able to, even though I live in Dubuque, go vote in Iowa City during the election because I’d like to vote in that district instead?” That is such a Dubuque thing to say.

When Scheinblum pressed Blum about whether he’d take donations from a Republican in Iowa City, the self-proclaimed “Tea Party Republican,” got up and said, “I’m done. You’re just going to sit here and badger me … This is ridiculous.”

Blum’s day didn’t get much easier from there.

Rod Blum met a hostile crowd Monday night in his hometown, fielding questions on topics ranging from health care to climate change. He took the podium to a mix of cheers, boos, and applause from a crowd of about 1,000 at Dubuque Senior High School. (Via)

At least he still has one fan.

KCRG

(Via CNN)