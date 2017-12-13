Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein Sees No Good Reason To Fire Robert Mueller From The Russia Investigation

#Russia #Donald Trump
12.13.17 1 hour ago

As Republicans call for an investigation into anything Clinton-related as well as a special counsel to investigate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (who is overseeing the Russia investigation following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal) appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. He repeatedly and emphatically stressed that he had confidence that Robert Mueller was running his investigation properly, and he sees no good reason to fire Mueller and had not been asked to do so by anyone.

“If there were good cause, I would act. If there were no good cause, I would not,” Rosenstein told the committee.

During the hearing, Republican Congressmen like Jim Jordan and Louie Gohmert attempted to trip Rosenstein up during questioning to show that there was rampant anti-Trump bias throughout Mueller’s investigative team. However, when asked, Rosenstein had nothing but praise for former FBI director Mueller and his methods. “I think it would be very difficult … for anybody to find somebody better qualified for this job,” Rosenstein said.

In another attempt at shading Mueller’s investigation as biased, Rep. Lamar Smith asked if Mueller had gone rogue in investigating things that were not connected to the Russia investigation, but Rosenstein didn’t bite.

“There are a lot of media stories speculating about what the special counsel may or may not be doing,” Rosenstein said. “I know what (Mueller is) doing. I’m appropriately exercising my oversight responsibilities. So I can assure you that the special counsel is conducting himself consistently with our understanding about the scope of his investigation.”

Elsewhere during the hearing, Rosenstein explained the difference between bias and political affiliation to a number of sitting congressmen and assured them that Mueller was aware of the distinction as well and that the investigation was being conducted appropriately.

(Via CNN, NBC News & MSNBC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSCONGRESSdonald trumpHouse of RepresentativesINVESTIGATIONSRobert Muellerrod rosensteinRUSSIA

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 2 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP