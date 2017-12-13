Q: Have you seen good cause to fire Special Counsel Mueller? Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein: “No.” pic.twitter.com/4sHtKsupR8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2017

As Republicans call for an investigation into anything Clinton-related as well as a special counsel to investigate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (who is overseeing the Russia investigation following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal) appeared before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. He repeatedly and emphatically stressed that he had confidence that Robert Mueller was running his investigation properly, and he sees no good reason to fire Mueller and had not been asked to do so by anyone.

“If there were good cause, I would act. If there were no good cause, I would not,” Rosenstein told the committee.

During the hearing, Republican Congressmen like Jim Jordan and Louie Gohmert attempted to trip Rosenstein up during questioning to show that there was rampant anti-Trump bias throughout Mueller’s investigative team. However, when asked, Rosenstein had nothing but praise for former FBI director Mueller and his methods. “I think it would be very difficult … for anybody to find somebody better qualified for this job,” Rosenstein said.

In another attempt at shading Mueller’s investigation as biased, Rep. Lamar Smith asked if Mueller had gone rogue in investigating things that were not connected to the Russia investigation, but Rosenstein didn’t bite.

“There are a lot of media stories speculating about what the special counsel may or may not be doing,” Rosenstein said. “I know what (Mueller is) doing. I’m appropriately exercising my oversight responsibilities. So I can assure you that the special counsel is conducting himself consistently with our understanding about the scope of his investigation.”

Elsewhere during the hearing, Rosenstein explained the difference between bias and political affiliation to a number of sitting congressmen and assured them that Mueller was aware of the distinction as well and that the investigation was being conducted appropriately.

(Via CNN, NBC News & MSNBC)