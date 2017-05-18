Getty Image

While the music world reacted to the tragic death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell, the news media world was sent reeling with reports indicating Fox News founder and former CEO Roger Ailes had died at the age of 77. Sure enough, Ailes’ wife Elizabeth confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many,” she said. “He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

Meanwhile, New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman — a constant thorn in the ousted media executive’s side — reported Ailes died following “complications” from a blood clot. Whatever the case may be, the cable news giant’s many colleagues at Fox News and allies elsewhere took to Twitter to mourn the ex-CEO. The Fox & Friends team’s announcement mid-program even brought some of the co-hosts to tears.