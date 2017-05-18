Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI
Roger Ailes, the founder and former CEO of Fox News who was ousted last year in the midst of a sexual harassment scandal, has passed away at age 77. Fox News confirmed the news in this on-air announcement and relayed a statement from Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth:
I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise — and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.
Ailes founded Fox News in 1996. In an obituary, the Washington Post credits him with the transformation of political coverage into a Hollywood-like pursuit of talent and sparkle. Under his direction, the Fox News network remained the touchstone of conservative coverage through most of the 2016 election. In July 2016, however, 21st Century Fox announced the resignation of Ailes, who was the subject of several sexual harassment allegations by female employees, including former network host Gretchen Carlson.
Gabriel Sherman, the New York magazine journalist who broke many of the stories that led to Ailes’ departure, followed up with some tweeted details. He indicates that Ailes had recently spent time away from his wife, and he responded with a denial to a friend who had asked if he was “suicidal.” No cause of death has yet been released, of course, but Sherman reports that Ailes had suffered a fall with complications, including a blood clot.
*record scratch like a motherfucker*
Good.
He’s with the Lord (Satan), now.
Who?
The guy responsible for every weird racist discussion with your uncle at holiday dinners.
Now that’s what I call taking one for Team Trump…
Or he just took off for the secret island where Ken Lay and Joe Paterno are hiding…
Murdered by feminists? #FALSEFLAG #THERMITEPAINT
In the words of Powers Booth…
“Well…bye.”
Anybody got an old piano crate? They need a coffin (he was really fat)
OT: That John Varvatos Artisan colone ad that is on every page…is that Jesus from Walking Dead?
I guess after losing his propaganda empire and not having any more access to young, attractive women that he could sexually assault, he just had no purpose left on this earth. Goodnight sweet prince, may you never find rest.
…..may Satan inappropriately fondle you for eternity
@poonTASTIC Great addendum. If there were an edit button on Uproxx, I would add that and give you a co-author credit.
Well, at least this’ll spawn some good conspiracy theory bullshit. My leading thoughts are:
1) Out @ Fox = no value to White House, so…
2) DNC retaliation for Fox totally getting that Seth Rich story right
3) Alex Jones’ Chobani apology literally killed him
Others?
4) Coordinated hit by Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly.
5) Obama.
Roger touched a lot of people throughout his life. Literally, not figuratively.
He had a lot to say
He had a lot of nothing to say
We’ll miss him, were gonna miss him
Standing above the crowd
He had a voice that was strong and loud
We’ll miss him
We’ll miss him
So long
We wish you well
You told us how you weren’t afraid to die
Well then, so long
Don’t cry here
Or feel too down
Not all martyrs see divinity
But at least you tried
Ranting and pointing his finger
At everything but his heart
We’ll miss him
We’ll miss him
We are gonna miss him
We are gonna miss him
we are richer for having lost him…
Yet poorer for having had him in our lives.
Good Riddance.
Don’t be petty, people.
Yeah! There’s only one Tom Petty.
Petty…Petty…is that that buxom broad in accounting? -Roger Ailes
Gee, I feel really bad about this. /s
So many young women left to touch against their will. So sad. Those pussies aren’t grabbing themselves.
He’s sexually harassing Eva Braun and Phyllis Schlafly now…