Steve Bannon Is Under Criminal Investigation

Longtime Trump Advisor Roger Stone Claims That The ‘Deep State’ Tried To Assassinate Him (Again) Today

News & Entertainment Writer
03.15.17 9 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

The so-called “deep state,” a term favored by Donald Trump fan Sean Hannity, has become a White House rallying cry. Sean Spicer addressed the matter when asked during a press briefing and said government bureaucrats left over from President Barack Obama’s administration were trying to undermine Trump’s staff. To make matters worse, a more recent report suggests fear of this “deep state” has transformed the White House into a paranoid working environment — thereby encouraging administration officials to stab each other in the back.

So of course the popular term came not from Hanniry, but former Trump advisor Roger Stone and Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who runs InfoWars. The former brought it up while discussing an allegedly recent brush with death on the latter’s radio and Internet show. “I was driving on my way to a speech in Orlando,” he said, “and my car was t-boned by a car coming out of nowhere. The windshield so darkly tinted you could not see who was inside the car. It was stunning. The airbags went off. They came in at the passenger door where I was seated, and then the driver threw it in reverse and — even though he had sustained some damage — took off.”

Tinted windows notwithstanding, Stone’s account sounds like yet another hit-and-run incident, though the 64-year-old political operative claimed the car had no plates. This and other tidbits peppered throughout his and Jones’ discussion ultimately led Stone to conclude it was an assassination attempt. “I am a consistent critic of the ‘Deep State.’ That’s why I think I’m targeted,” he said. “It didn’t seem like an accident to me.”

This isn’t the first time Stone has gone to Jones’ show to report a supposed attempt on his life. Back in January, he claimed he was poisoned by “a substance that may have been polonium or had the characteristics of polonium.” This led Jones and InfoWars to make comparisons between Stone and Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian spy who was purportedly murdered in 2006 with Polonium-210.

Guys we’re totally getting that second X-Files revival, aren’t we…

Fox

(Via The Daily Beast)

Around The Web

TAGSALEX JONESdeep statedonald trumproger stone
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 day ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP