The so-called “deep state,” a term favored by Donald Trump fan Sean Hannity, has become a White House rallying cry. Sean Spicer addressed the matter when asked during a press briefing and said government bureaucrats left over from President Barack Obama’s administration were trying to undermine Trump’s staff. To make matters worse, a more recent report suggests fear of this “deep state” has transformed the White House into a paranoid working environment — thereby encouraging administration officials to stab each other in the back.

So of course the popular term came not from Hanniry, but former Trump advisor Roger Stone and Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who runs InfoWars. The former brought it up while discussing an allegedly recent brush with death on the latter’s radio and Internet show. “I was driving on my way to a speech in Orlando,” he said, “and my car was t-boned by a car coming out of nowhere. The windshield so darkly tinted you could not see who was inside the car. It was stunning. The airbags went off. They came in at the passenger door where I was seated, and then the driver threw it in reverse and — even though he had sustained some damage — took off.”

Car I was in T-boned by large grey 4 door – dark tinted windshield – I was passenger side — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017

I am fine after suspicious hit and run. Blurred vision in right eye on which I had surgery for detached retina sustained in boxing match — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017

Air bags saved me from serious injury – insist on doing my @InfoWars stint at 3 pm EST — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 15, 2017

Tinted windows notwithstanding, Stone’s account sounds like yet another hit-and-run incident, though the 64-year-old political operative claimed the car had no plates. This and other tidbits peppered throughout his and Jones’ discussion ultimately led Stone to conclude it was an assassination attempt. “I am a consistent critic of the ‘Deep State.’ That’s why I think I’m targeted,” he said. “It didn’t seem like an accident to me.”

This isn’t the first time Stone has gone to Jones’ show to report a supposed attempt on his life. Back in January, he claimed he was poisoned by “a substance that may have been polonium or had the characteristics of polonium.” This led Jones and InfoWars to make comparisons between Stone and Alexander Litvinenko, the Russian spy who was purportedly murdered in 2006 with Polonium-210.

Guys we’re totally getting that second X-Files revival, aren’t we…

Fox

