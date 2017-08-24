Since May, President Donald Trump and his administration have tried to distance themselves from former campaign advisor Roger Stone as much as possible. Thanks to his many Infowars appearances and his (required) involvement in the ongoing Russia probe, however, the former Richard Nixon staffer turned Netflix documentary subject has clung to the public eye. The latest example of Stone’s crazy dancing in the spotlight comes courtesy of TMZ, whose crew caught up with him at Los Angeles International Airport and asked him point-blank about impeachment rumors:
“The people who are calling for impeachment are the people who didn’t vote for him. They need to get over it. They lost. Their candidate had every advantage. She spent two billion dollars. He spent $275 million. Sorry, he whipped her ass. It’s over. You lost. Try to impeach him. Just try it. You will have a spasm of violence in this country, an insurrection, like you have never seen before. Both sides are heavily armed. This is not 1974. The people will not stand for impeachment. A politician who votes for it would be endangering their own life. There will be violence on both sides.”
Immediately foreseeing how his comments would be construed, however, Stone immediately backtracked his emphasis on violence against politicians and public figures who would call for Trump’s impeachment. “Now let me make this clear,” he added. “I’m not advocating violence. I am predicting.” Yet when the TMZ cameraman asked if Stone was suggesting another civil war would occur because of the president’s ousting, he confirmed the sentiment. “Yes, that is what I think will happen.”
what the actual fuck
Ok fuck this guy and those of his ilk. Not advocating just predicting? Sure guy. The tone with which you made that comment sounded like something you hope to happen, that seems a lot like advocating to me. People like this who have made politics a team sport of red vs blue are the main reasons we are in the shit we are in now.
If that war does break out I hope he is one of the first to go.
War profiteers are gonna war profiteer.
Watch the ‘Get Me Roger Stone’ documentary on Netflix if you haven’t. This guy is fucking crazy like a fox, and gives zero fucks. He’s the ultimate dirty trickster and, if you gave zero fucks about playing by the rules you would definitely want this guy on your side (though probably in some sort of secret capacity because he’s an obnoxious nutter).
Anyhow, this guy is so ‘Trump’ that it’s no surprise Trump brought him in. But he’s actually too ‘Trump’ if that’s even possible. Like, dude is more ‘Trump’ than Trump it’s scary.
Civil War I: Southern states rebelled against Northern states for fear that their right to own slaves may be taken away by the majority.
Civil War II: Far-Right Conservatives defending an insecure, narcissist from declaring himself God-King-Emperor.
Damn, thanks to this asshole, the Southern cause in the Civil War almost sounds noble in comparison.
With regard to the ‘Civil War: Redux’ talk, this kind of nonsense is what you see posted in the comments (and even some of the articles) on dipshit sites like Prisonplanet.com and Infowars.com. It’s pretty much exclusively the chest-thumping of right-wing keyboard warriors who don’t realize that, sure, they might have a lot of guns, and some of them are even formed up into “militias” but the moment they actually foment real, armed insurrection the federal government will be scraping them off it’s boot like a piece of really soft dog turd.