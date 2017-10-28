Getty Image

On Friday, after the news broke that a federal grand jury had approved charges in Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election, longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone Jr. spent his evening furiously punching up tweets directed at CNN’s Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, and Ana Navarro. A little under 24 hours later, Twitter has suspended his account and, according to numerous reports, may have banned him for good.

The long-time lobbyist and Nixon Watergate apologist/truther ranted extensively about the “Clinton’s uranium” deal covered primarily by Fox News, then targeted the trio of CNN personalities. “When AT&T aquires (sic) Time Warner the house cleaning at CNN of human excrement (sic) like Don Lemon, Jake Tapper and Ana Navarro will be swift.”

He didn’t hold back, calling Jake Tapper “#Fakenewsasswipe,” Don Lemon an “dull witted arrogant partyboi,” and Ana Navvaro a “dumbf*ck.” Since Stone’s account is suspended and he was reportedly banned permanently, the original tweets can’t be referenced directly. Even so, several screenshots of his meltdown have been taken and stored for posterity.

I wonder if these angry, racist Roger Stone tweets violate the @Twitter terms of service agreement. 🤔 https://t.co/geie7D1mGu pic.twitter.com/OErvQQjqKO — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 28, 2017

fwiw, here's Twitter's policies on abusive behavior which clearly say they can permanently suspend you pic.twitter.com/sEmMruRngn — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 28, 2017