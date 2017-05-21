Getty Image

In Saudi Arabia on Saturday, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bestowed the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal (the country’s highest civilian honor) upon President Trump. In order to receive the token, Trump — who is a tall man, but not taller than fired FBI Director James Comey — had to bend over, and that led to some inevitable jokes about curtsies and bows.

One person who was absolutely disgusted by the award itself, however, was former Trump campaign advisor Roger “Albino Assassin” Stone, who tweeted a version of this photo and stated that that he wanted to “puke.” Naturally, he blamed Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner for the display. Stone also does not approve of Trump’s Saudi visit in general.

Instead of meeting with the Saudis @realDonaldTrump should be demanding they pay for the attack on America on 9/11 which they financed. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) May 20, 2017

One of Trump’s main objectives in Saudi Arabia was to plop his signature upon a $110 billion arms deal, which was brokered by Kushner and appeared to be the main source of Stone’s ire against the Trump senior advisor. He likely also wasn’t a fan of Trump’s toned down rhetoric in a Sunday speech that urged Muslim leaders to “drive out” terrorism in the world.

Stone’s still hanging tight to his conspiracy theorist ways — he spent last week raging with Alex Jones against the so-called “deep state,” which he also believes tried to assassinate him not too long ago. And like Steve Bannon, Stone is not fond of Kushner’s globalist ways and is undoubtedly disappointed that Trump is no longer spewing Islamophobic sentiments in public. Yet this was to be expected. Trump would never talk about his Muslim ban in front of his Saudi Arabian business partners anyway.

(Via Roger Stone on Twitter)