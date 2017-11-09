Getty Image

Those who had ties to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign are looking at some pretty steep legal bills, and Roger Stone is no exception. The former Trump advisor released a lengthy statement this week, claiming to be out $460,000 so far in legal fees, and is even soliciting for help paying off his bills. Stone is a “person of internet” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation although he has yet to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee. His contact with Russia-linked hacker Guccifer 2.0 and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in particular, are of note in the investigation.

In the statement (via Business Insider), Stone referred to Mueller as a “deep state vigilante” and “deep state executioner” and claimed that he’s “busy casting about for anything he can latch onto.”

“I have yet to testify before the US Senate Intelligence Committee and anticipate that the legal representation I require for that exchange will easily put my legal bills even closer to the million dollar mark,” Stone wrote. “I hope you will consider contributing anything you can to this Fund. You can do so your contribution of $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1000 or more would be a Godsend.”

Trump campaign national-security official JD Gordon spoke with Business Insider and said that while Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee are picking up the tab for Trump’s and his son Don Jr’s legal bills, “the rest of us who aren’t billionaires must fend for ourselves.”

“In my case, representing the campaign to speak to a group of over 50 foreign ambassadors during the RNC in Cleveland, combined with ensuring our campaign’s national security policies were reflected in the GOP platform the week prior, have led to nearly 5-figure personal legal bills,” Gordon said.

Another Trump campaign adviser, Michael Caputo recently admitted to taking $30,000 out of his kids college funds to pay for legal fees. While vowing to protect Trump and his family, Caputo said that “footsoldiers caught up in this mess through no fault of our own are a priority as well.”

(Via Business Insider)