Rose McGowan Cancels Her Upcoming Public Appearances After A Heated Confrontation At A Book Event In NYC

#Rose McGowan
Managing Editor, Trending
02.02.18 3 Comments

Getty Image

Rose McGowan‘s public presence since the outbreak of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal has been both a beacon of inspiration and a source of controversy. She and others stand at odds with the #MeToo movement, calling it a public relations stunt in her recent ABC interview.

McGowan has been making numerous promotional appearances lately in support of her new book, Brave, but her latest stop seems to be her last due to a fiery encounter with a member of the audience. According to Deadline, a member of the audience began to shout during a section of the book event at a Barnes & Noble in New York. The questions involved McGowan’s past comments about transgender people, leading to a showdown:

“I have a suggestion. Talk about what you said on RuPaul,” the attendee said according to the Independent. “Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women. We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks [away]. I have been followed home –,” the woman said before McGowan interrupted.

The audience member went on, “You do nothing for them. Trans women are in men’s prisons. And what have you done for them?” at which point the two began yelling at each other.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rose McGowan
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINROSE MCGOWANsexual harassment

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 18 hours ago 3 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 4 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP