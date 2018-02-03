Getty Image

Rose McGowan‘s public presence since the outbreak of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal has been both a beacon of inspiration and a source of controversy. She and others stand at odds with the #MeToo movement, calling it a public relations stunt in her recent ABC interview.

McGowan has been making numerous promotional appearances lately in support of her new book, Brave, but her latest stop seems to be her last due to a fiery encounter with a member of the audience. According to Deadline, a member of the audience began to shout during a section of the book event at a Barnes & Noble in New York. The questions involved McGowan’s past comments about transgender people, leading to a showdown: