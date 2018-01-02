Getty Image

After emerging as one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement, Rose McGowan is now putting the finishing touches on a memoir/manifesto called Brave. As McGowan finishes her book and continues her fight against attempts to silence her, she will be followed by a film crew for an upcoming documentary called Citizen Rose set to air on E! in the winter and spring.

McGowan has issued a statement via E!:

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book BRAVE, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil. I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere. E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a BRAVE life.”

According to E!, the show will feature McGowan processing “in almost real-time, the massive social change she has helped usher in as well as [fighting] back against those who have hurt so many, including her.”

Last month, McGowan was named one of the “silence breakers” who were collectively named as Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

(Via E! News)