Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rose McGowan was one to the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, first detailing having been sexually assaulted by the famed Hollywood producer (who she initially refrained from naming) back in 2016, before the bombshell report by the New York Times brought other accusers to light. Since then, McGowan has gone scorched earth on Weinstein and other men accused of predatory behavior, as well as their enablers and anyone else who she doesn’t feel is adequately contributing to the cause.

Most recently, McGowan attacked Meryl Streep and other actresses who plan to wear black at the Golden Globes in silent protest of Hollywood’s rampant sexual misconduct problem.

The latest target of McGowan’s ire, however, is the media — or more accurately, how the media has been covering the flood of allegations. McGowan recently moderated a roundtable of women who have accused powerful men of sexual misconduct for New York Magazine, where she shared her thoughts on the media coverage — as seen in the above clips acquired by Today.

“My beef is really with all the people who are complicit. It’s the first time in history women are being believed. Even though we get slagged,” she told the women. “I would challenge the media to stop using the word ‘alleged,'” she added, to agreement from some of the other women.

Of course, while undoubtedly at least a few members of the media would love nothing more than to call a spade a spade, it would be difficult to report on sexual misconduct, period, while bogged down with all the defamation lawsuits. You can understand where she’s coming from, but unfortunately that’s just not the way the world works.