Rose McGowan Reveals That Her See-Though VMAs Dress Was A Secret Protest Against Harvey Weinstein

#Rose McGowan
02.02.18 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

During her current book tour for Brave, Rose McGowan has set off some serious fireworks taking while swings against both those who knew about Harvey Weinstein’s actions as well as his defenders and enablers. It turns out that one of the most talked-about moments in McGowan’s career was inspired by the disgraced Hollywood mogul as well.

Appearing on Dr. Oz, McGowan revealed that the minimalist dress she wore to the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards with then-boyfriend Marilyn Manson was a silent protest aimed at Weinstein. According to McGowan, the VMAs were her first public appearance since her alleged sexual assault by Weinstein:

“It was after I wore the crazy dress, right? But that crazy dress… and I talk about it in the book, why did I wear that? That was my first public appearance after being sexually assaulted. I was like, ‘Is that what you want?’ I’ve never worn something like that before or since. That was a political statement … of course, there was no Twitter at the time or Instagram, no way to speak for yourself.”

Later Friday, McGowan, citing an incident at a reading at a Barnes and Noble in New York, announced she was canceling all future public appearances on her book tour.

McGowan has not stated whether or not she will make further TV appearances.

(Via Billboard and Dr. Oz)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rose McGowan
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINMeTooROSE MCGOWANsexual misconduct

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 6 hours ago
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 1 day ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 3 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP