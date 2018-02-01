Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rose McGowan is currently on a media tour in support of her new documentary series and book, Brave. Earlier this week, she described how “everybody knew” about Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior and stood by as he kept working in Hollywood. In a new interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, McGowan talked more about the book and issued a stern warning to Weinstein’s team to not try to silence her.

Amanpour steered the conversation toward a statement Weinstein released in which he denied any wrongdoing, specifically in regard to McGowan, but she didn’t give the denial any credence:

“I know what he said. People can Google it. I am not here to be challenged by a known [sexual predator], proven by the New York Times and the New Yorker, by the best investigative journalists on the planet, I do not need to hear what he says… thank you, because I know what he did, we all do.”

She then warned Weinstein’s (remaining) protectors to leave her and the #MeToo movement alone. “They should know that they are going to be empty suits in their coffins,” she asserted. McGowan told Amanpour that she chose not to mention Weinstein by name in her book and instead refer to him as “The Monster” because “he doesn’t deserve a place in my life, you see, he shouldn’t have been there.” Brave is on sale now.

(Via CNN)