Beverly Young Nelson, one of the women accusing GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, tells @GMA it “sickens” her to think what might happen if Moore is elected. https://t.co/wuEGWr0kng pic.twitter.com/lcp5OY4x3A — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 8, 2017

For over a month, bombshell allegations against Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore haven’t stopped. One accuser in particular, Beverly Young Nelson, claimed that Moore aggressively pursued her when he was 30, and she was 15. She accused him of sexually assaulting her (specifically, trying to force her to have oral sex) behind the diner where she worked. Nelson also presented a yearbook signature, purportedly from Moore, which he signed with “love” while calling her a “beautiful girl.” After Moore argued that the signature was not his, Nelson appeared on Friday’s edition of GMA, where she admitted to adding “notes” below his signature that she still maintains is real.

The inscription, which is shown again again in the above clip, reads, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore. Roy Moore, DA. 12-22-77 Olde Hickory House.” Nelson, who has previously stressed that she voted for Trump and isn’t politically motivated with her claims, now concedes that she added the date and place to the inscription. She added that Moore supporters are now harassing her to the point where she’s afraid to leave home, and she fears what will happen next:

“It sickens me to wonder what may go on with him if he gets into office. He could be doing this still. We don’t know. And, then again, I hope that he’s changed. I pray that he’s changed. I really do.”

Moore has repeatedly denied all of the sexual misconduct accusations against him, including the claims made by Nelson. And President Trump continues to endorse Moore while reportedly stating that he doesn’t believe any of the accusations. A majority of Alabama Republicans agree with Trump, even though Moore reportedly had to be kept away from high school cheerleaders and a shopping mall, and several women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct when they were teens.

Nelson and her attorney, Gloria Allred, are expected to hold a press conference in Atlanta on Friday to discuss the yearbook signature.

(Via ABC News)