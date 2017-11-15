Lol: Moore Lawyer to Ali Velshi: They have child marriage where you’re from (Canada), right? pic.twitter.com/hGF588dIR7 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 15, 2017

Following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with underage women, Senate candidate Roy Moore promised to start suing publications. Instead of zeroing in on the Washington Post or the New Yorker, Moore’s new attorney, Trenton Garmon, sent a typo-ridden, incomprehensible letter to the publisher of AL.com, accusing the website of “defamation, libel, slander, fraud, malice, suppression, wantonness, conspiracy, and negligence.” Less than 24 hours later, Garmon appeared on MSNBC and did something even more cringeworthy.

Garnon suggested that Ali Velshi, a Canadian with Indian and South African parents, had a “background” that would help him make sense of Moore dating teens in his 30s. In the above clip, Garmon says that “culturally speaking, there are differences” before segueing to how “cool” it is that Velshi has such a “diverse background.”

Co-host Stephanie Ruhle jumped in to ask, “What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?”

“In other countries there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage,” Garmon said.

“Ali’s from Canada,” Ruhle replied.