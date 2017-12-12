Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the eve before the Alabama special election, disgraced GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore held a last ditch rally after largely staying off the campaign trail, since allegations surfaced from over a half dozen women who say they were sexually assaulted or perused by Moore as underage girls. At the Monday night rally however, which was attended by Steve Bannon among others, Moore said of the allegations, “If you don’t believe in my character, don’t vote for me. The differences between my opponent and me are vast.”

Probably the most bizarre moment of the evening came when Moore’s old war buddy, Bill Staehle, who served alongside him in the Vietnam War, told a story about how the two men found themselves in a child brothel one night — but the whole point of the story was that Moore didn’t partake. Because he’s a standup guy, see? The two were apparently lured to a “private club” by an officer who was celebrating the last night of his tour, but Staehle claims that Moore was horrified by what he saw there.

“We got in his Jeep, he drove, he knew where he was going. And he took us to this place, which turned out to be a brothel. We walked inside, I can tell you what I saw, but I don’t want to. It was clear what kind of place it was, and Roy turned to me, in less time than it took for someone to come up to us.” “And there were certainly pretty girls. And they were girls, and they were young. Some were probably very young, I don’t know. I don’t remember that, I wasn’t there long enough. Roy said to me, ‘We shouldn’t be here. I’m leaving.’ Or words to that affect, I think those were his exact words.”

At that point, Staehle says that the two informed the third solider that they were leaving and took his Jeep back to their base camp. “And that was Roy. That was Roy,” Staehle said, finishing his story. “Honorable. disciplined, morally straight and highly principled.”

Cool story, bro. And here we thought having Moore interviewed by a 12-year-old girl was the most ill-advised idea to come out of his think tank.