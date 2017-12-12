Roy Moore’s Friend Defends His Character With A Story About How He Once Turned Down Child Prostitutes

News & Culture Writer
12.12.17 2 Comments

On the eve before the Alabama special election, disgraced GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore held a last ditch rally after largely staying off the campaign trail, since allegations surfaced from over a half dozen women who say they were sexually assaulted or perused by Moore as underage girls. At the Monday night rally however, which was attended by Steve Bannon among others, Moore said of the allegations, “If you don’t believe in my character, don’t vote for me. The differences between my opponent and me are vast.”

Probably the most bizarre moment of the evening came when Moore’s old war buddy, Bill Staehle, who served alongside him in the Vietnam War, told a story about how the two men found themselves in a child brothel one night — but the whole point of the story was that Moore didn’t partake. Because he’s a standup guy, see? The two were apparently lured to a “private club” by an officer who was celebrating the last night of his tour, but Staehle claims that Moore was horrified by what he saw there.

“We got in his Jeep, he drove, he knew where he was going. And he took us to this place, which turned out to be a brothel. We walked inside, I can tell you what I saw, but I don’t want to. It was clear what kind of place it was, and Roy turned to me, in less time than it took for someone to come up to us.”

“And there were certainly pretty girls. And they were girls, and they were young. Some were probably very young, I don’t know. I don’t remember that, I wasn’t there long enough. Roy said to me, ‘We shouldn’t be here. I’m leaving.’ Or words to that affect, I think those were his exact words.”

At that point, Staehle says that the two informed the third solider that they were leaving and took his Jeep back to their base camp. “And that was Roy. That was Roy,” Staehle said, finishing his story. “Honorable. disciplined, morally straight and highly principled.”

Cool story, bro. And here we thought having Moore interviewed by a 12-year-old girl was the most ill-advised idea to come out of his think tank.

Around The Web

TAGSALABAMAPROSTITUTIONRoy Moore

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 20 hours ago 6 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 22 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 4 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP