Roy Moore Is Now Attempting To Shame Doug Jones For Having A Gay Son (Or Something)

News & Culture Writer
12.21.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Just when you thought failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore couldn’t be any more of an upstanding, top notch human being, he’s now going after his opponent Doug Jones’ son. Late Wednesday night, Moore — who still has not conceded the race despite the fact that everyone from Alabama’s secretary of state to the president himself has said to just let it go, already — posted a link to an article from the Advocate about Jones’ son being “thrilled” about the win on his campaign’s Facebook page.

There was no commentary added to the link, but it should be noted that Jones’ son is gay, and Moore has routinely expressed anti-homosexual rhetoric such as advocating the death penalty for homosexuality. Moore (or his campaign workers, more likely) removed the post during the time of this writing, but of course screencaps are a beautiful thing.

Facebook

In the Advocate piece, Carson Jones expressed pride in his father for beating such a flagrant anti-LGBT candidate. “I am obviously thrilled with my dad’s victory,” he told the publication. “We have been overwhelmed by the support of so many people that made this happen. Alabama made a really big statement that unity wins out. I couldn’t be prouder of him or my home state!”

Not surprisingly, many folks were disgusted by Moore’s attempt to shame a member of his opponent’s family, and took to Twitter to express as much.

Time to give up, dude. You’re never gonna make fetch happen.

(Via Mediaite)

Around The Web

TAGSALABAMADOUG JONESRoy Moore

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP