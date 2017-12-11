Someone Thought It Would Be A Good Idea To Have Roy Moore Interviewed By A 12-Year-Old Girl

Roy Moore has been keeping a noticeably low profile in the weeks leading up to the Alabama Senate special election, which makes sense since he’s been accused by over a half dozen women of sexually assaulting or creeping on them when they were teenagers. So all things considered, this appearance in a video for a pro-Trump Super PAC founded by former Breitbart employees, America First Project, was perhaps not the best idea. In it, Moore is interviewed by a precociously conservative 12-year-old girl named Millie March, who asks the candidate adorable questions about whether or not he’ll support President Trump’s border wall and what the most important issues facing Alabama are.

It’s unclear what they were trying to go for with this video. Millie was apparently well known along Trump’s campaign trail, as America First Project spokesperson Jennifer Lawrence explains in the beginning of the video

“We decided that we were going to bring Millie to Alabama, after everything that’s happened in this Alabama Senate race up until this point,” she continued. “We thought it was important to not only come here as a western PAC to support Judge Roy Moore, but also to bring Millie here to show that there is a wide range of people who support Judge Roy Moore.” It’s unclear whether or not Millie is able to understand or process the full scope of what Moore has been accused of, but either way she won’t be able to vote for six more years.

