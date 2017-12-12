Roy Moore’s campaign spokesman on Moore’s 2005 comments saying homosexuality should be illegal: “Homosexuality is a sin in the biblical sense. That is where Roy Moore is in the state of Alabama” https://t.co/avSTRTRrT3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 12, 2017

Between the photo op he created by riding a horse named “Sassy” to the polls, and Jeff Sessions refusing to say whether or not he voted for him, Alabama’s U.S. Senate hopeful, Roy Moore had a busy Tuesday. Then again, considering what his old military buddies said about him during a weird Monday night rally, the former state judge’s campaign has been anything but boring. (After all, he has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor by several women.) Consider spokesperson Ted Crockett’s tense exchange with CNN’s Jake Tapper, during which he said Moore “probably” though homosexual conduct should be illegal.

Moore’s stance regarding same-sex marriage is all too well known, as he was suspended from the Alabama Supreme Court in 2016 after he repeatedly defied the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the matter. So Tapper brought up a 2005 clip from an interview with Moore, who at the time said “homosexual conduct should be illegal.” To Crockett, Tapper asked, “Does Judge Moore still believe that homosexual conduct should be against the law?” Cue this awkward, nonsensical talking point:

“The reason people support Judge Moore in the state of Alabama is because he’s a biblically-based custom law of the bible. The Mosaic English law. Homosexuality is a sin in the biblical sense. That is where he is in the state of Alabama… This country was founded on the Christian bible, the bible of the Mosaic law. The Old Testament and the New Testament, Jake.”

When Tapper brought up the separation of church and state, Crockett simply repeated that he “[did] not understand” what they were talking about. Noting that he did understand, Tapper again asked whether or not Moore thought homosexual conduct should be illegal. “It’s a yes or no question,” he added. Crockett’s response? “Probably.” However, when the CNN host asked what the punishment for said conduct between two men or two women should be, the spokesperson balked for a moment before exclaiming, “It’s just a sin, okay?”