WATCH: Retired Alabama police officer Faye Gary discuss Roy Moore on #AMR https://t.co/frtHsrrBKW — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 21, 2017

Despite the many accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor alleged against Alabama Republican Roy Moore, the U.S. Senate hopeful maintains the support of President Trump and his closest confidants. Which is amazing, considering the previous public statements issued by the White House, various GOP politicians, and conservative media personalities (minus Sean Hannity) who have called for Moore to leave the race — should the accusations be true. As additional stories about Moore’s apparent proclivity for underage women become more numerous, however, his hopes for a congressional future may dwindle further.

On Tuesday, a recently resurfaced interview revealed Moore first noticed his wife Kayla Kisor when she was 15 or 16 years old. (He was 30 at the time.) Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell interviewed Faye Gary, a 37-year veteran of the Gadsden Police Department, who claimed she and her colleagues were advised to keep Moore away from the cheerleaders at high school football games:

“The rumor mill was that he liked young girls. We were advised that he was being suspended from the mall because he would hang around the young girls that worked in the stores. It really had gotten to a place where they said he was harassing him. And we were also told to watch him at the ball games and make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders. Where the cheerleaders would be.”

When Mitchell pressed Gary, who has since retired from the force, about who precisely was advising her and other officers regarding Moore’s behavior, she said it was according to the “rumor mill” and not any single superior officer or official. However, Gary noted, “It was not only in our department but at the courthouse, too.”

(Via MSNBC)