By now, everyone on Capitol Hill and beyond has heard about Roy Moore’s alleged taste for teenage girls after multiple accusers stepped forward to tell their stories of inappropriate behavior from the Senate candidate and then-district attorney. But it turns out that Moore himself has been candid more than once about the impact that a teenage girl can have on him — when he told the story of how he first met his wife, Kayla Kisor.
Moore and Kisor officially met when he was 38 and she was 24 at a Christmas party. At least, that was the first time that Kisor recalls being introduced to her future husband. But Moore recalls first seeing his future wife at a dance recital eight years prior, when she was fifteen or sixteen. “I knew Kayla was going to be a special person in my life,” Moore wrote of that moment in his book So Help Me God: The Ten Commandments, Judicial Tyranny, and the Battle for Religious Freedom. Moore also recounted a more detailed version of the encounter in a July interview with Paul Patterson:
“When I was deputy district attorney, many years before we got married, I saw her at a dance recital and I was standing, oh, at the back of the auditorium and I saw her up front. I remember her name, it was Kayla Kisor. KK. But I remember that and I didn’t meet her there … it was, oh gosh, eight years later or something, I met her. And when she told me her name, I remembered.”
At the time Moore first saw Kisor, she was the same age as Beverly Young Nelson, who has recently accused Moore of sexually assaulting her in his car when she was sixteen. Both were sophomores at the same high school that year, and Nelson says Moore wrote in her yearbook, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say ‘Merry Christmas.’” He signed it “Roy Moore, D.A.” with the date and location — the same restaurant where Nelson worked and where she says Moore forced himself on her. Kisor, however, denies that her husband of over thirty years did anything wrong and insists that the allegations are simply an attempt to derail his campaign. And if you ask her, Kisor says that she and Moore met at a church bible study.
(Via CNN)
That’s a great meet-cute story, I don’t know why anyone thinks it’s creepy to call dibs on a 15-year old when you’re 29.
“I don’t like ’em young…I just prefer they be about half my age.”
[www.youtube.com]
Trump did the same thing:
Donald Trump caught saying he will date 10-year-old girl ‘in ten years’
[www.independent.co.uk]
@bloojax , is that a movie quote I’m not aware of or did you just come up with that, because I love it and wish to use it repeatedly in future conversations.
@mrBliss – not a quote per se, but maybe you’re thinking of Dazed and Confused: “That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age. ”
But seriously: feel free to use my line in your everyday conversation…provided you’re at least 40 years old :-)
“Hi. I’m Roy Moore. Please don’t ask me why I was hanging out in the back of the auditorium during a dance recital.”
I mean, I hope the answer is something like “Well, my niece was in it and i was running late coming from the office, so i snuck into the back of the hall to not interrupt the performance.” That seems plausible…although i believe the answer’s gonna be something like “Well, security had already kicked me out of the mall and told me not to ever come back and I thought ‘weeeell shit, Roy…whatcha gonna do now?'”
“mights weeell hed on dahn ta the local singin house where dey gussy up the wee ones to look just old enough but not toooo old”
Wouldn’t surprise me one bit if there’s a DVR at his house packed to the gills with old “Toddlers & Tiaras” episodes…
“I keep getting older, they stay the same age…”
dammit
This only increases his chances of Republicans voting for him.
Let’s not forget he’s also a fundamentalist homophobic whackjob.