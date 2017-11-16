Sean Hannity Is Once Again On Roy Moore’s Side After The Senate Candidate Says He Didn’t Do Anything Wrong

News Editor
11.15.17 2 Comments

Sean Hannity’s changes of heart over Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct (with minors) are nearly whiplash-worthy. Over the past few days alone, Hannity gleefully encouraged his viewers to destroy Keurig brewers after the company pulled their advertising from his show because he defended Moore. After more brands began to follow suit, Hannity suddenly gave Moore a 24-hour ultimatum to clear up the allegations, and in the above clip, Hannity seems very satisfied with what Moore provided:

“We demanded, rightly, answers from Judge Moore. And he provided them to the specific questions we asked …. The people of Alabama deserve to have a fair choice, especially in light of the new allegations tonight. We have told you everyone’s point of view. The accusers continue to have an open invitation to come on this show and share their story.”

