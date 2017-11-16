Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sean Hannity’s changes of heart over Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct (with minors) are nearly whiplash-worthy. Over the past few days alone, Hannity gleefully encouraged his viewers to destroy Keurig brewers after the company pulled their advertising from his show because he defended Moore. After more brands began to follow suit, Hannity suddenly gave Moore a 24-hour ultimatum to clear up the allegations, and in the above clip, Hannity seems very satisfied with what Moore provided: