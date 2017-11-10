Getty Image

After Sean Hannity appeared to defend Senate candidate Roy Moore amid allegations that the former judge sexually abused a 14-year-old girl he originally met at a custody hearing, Moore took his denials of the charges straight to Hannity’s radio show Friday afternoon.

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore told Sean Hannity. “Nobody that abuses a 14-year-old at age 32 or at age 17, it doesn’t matter, if you abuse a 14-year-old you shouldn’t be a Senate candidate,” Moore said. “I agree with that. But I did not do that.” Moore went so far as to deny ever having met Leigh Corfman, the woman who claims he abused her, despite a preponderance of evidence to the contrary.

Like State Rep. Ed Henry, Moore also thinks the allegations are politically motivated and meant to shake up the Senate race in Alabama.

“Allegations of sexual misconduct with her (Corfman) are completely false.” Moore said. “I believe they are politically motivated. I believe they are brought only to stop a very successful campaign, and that’s what they’re doing.”

In a statement released Friday before his appearance on Hannity’s show, Moore further responded to the allegations in the Washington Post‘s original story: “I have never provided alcohol to minors, and I have never engaged in sexual misconduct. As a father of a daughter and a grandfather of five granddaughters, I condemn the actions of any man who engages in sexual misconduct not just against minors, but against any woman.”

