After Sean Hannity appeared to defend Senate candidate Roy Moore amid allegations that the former judge sexually abused a 14-year-old girl he originally met at a custody hearing, Moore took his denials of the charges straight to Hannity’s radio show Friday afternoon.
“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore told Sean Hannity. “Nobody that abuses a 14-year-old at age 32 or at age 17, it doesn’t matter, if you abuse a 14-year-old you shouldn’t be a Senate candidate,” Moore said. “I agree with that. But I did not do that.” Moore went so far as to deny ever having met Leigh Corfman, the woman who claims he abused her, despite a preponderance of evidence to the contrary.
Like State Rep. Ed Henry, Moore also thinks the allegations are politically motivated and meant to shake up the Senate race in Alabama.
In a statement released Friday before his appearance on Hannity’s show, Moore further responded to the allegations in the Washington Post‘s original story: “I have never provided alcohol to minors, and I have never engaged in sexual misconduct. As a father of a daughter and a grandfather of five granddaughters, I condemn the actions of any man who engages in sexual misconduct not just against minors, but against any woman.”
Read Moore’s full statement below.
(Via CNN)
Join The Discussion: Log In With