Despite losing the support of the U.S. Senate GOP’s campaign arm and the endorsement of Republican lawmakers from across the country, Alabama’s Roy Moore is attempting to press beyond the recent accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor. The controversial ex-state judge maintains “these allegations are completely false and misleading,” and some of his supporters have even gone so far as to attack the women who’ve accused him. During a Veterans Day event at the Mid-Alabama Republican Club in Birmingham on Saturday, Moore did the same while denying the allegations yet again.

“To think that grown women would wait 40 years to, right before an election, bring charges is absolutely unbelievable. Why now?” he said to cheers from the audience. “My opponent is 11 points behind. That came out just days before this article came out. They’re desperate. This article is a prime example of fake news — an attempt to divert attention from the true issues which affect our country… We do not intend to let the Democrats or the establishment Republicans or anybody else behind this story stop this campaign. There are investigations going on. In the next few days, there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article. They will be brought to the public.”

As problematic as attempting to vilify his accusers is, Moore is not alone in this endeavor. On Friday, another Alabama politician suggested the women alleging sexual misconduct ought to be prosecuted for waiting so long to come forward. (In a parallel situation happening across the news landscape, stand-up comedian Louis C.K. simultaneously confirmed the sexual assault accusations made against him in the New York Times and painted himself as the victim — sans apology, no less.) Such is sadly the regular form of response men accused of such needs commit when confronted with such claims.

(Via CNN)