Despite losing the support of the U.S. Senate GOP’s campaign arm and the endorsement of Republican lawmakers from across the country, Alabama’s Roy Moore is attempting to press beyond the recent accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor. The controversial ex-state judge maintains “these allegations are completely false and misleading,” and some of his supporters have even gone so far as to attack the women who’ve accused him. During a Veterans Day event at the Mid-Alabama Republican Club in Birmingham on Saturday, Moore did the same while denying the allegations yet again.
“To think that grown women would wait 40 years to, right before an election, bring charges is absolutely unbelievable. Why now?” he said to cheers from the audience. “My opponent is 11 points behind. That came out just days before this article came out. They’re desperate. This article is a prime example of fake news — an attempt to divert attention from the true issues which affect our country… We do not intend to let the Democrats or the establishment Republicans or anybody else behind this story stop this campaign. There are investigations going on. In the next few days, there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article. They will be brought to the public.”
As problematic as attempting to vilify his accusers is, Moore is not alone in this endeavor. On Friday, another Alabama politician suggested the women alleging sexual misconduct ought to be prosecuted for waiting so long to come forward. (In a parallel situation happening across the news landscape, stand-up comedian Louis C.K. simultaneously confirmed the sexual assault accusations made against him in the New York Times and painted himself as the victim — sans apology, no less.) Such is sadly the regular form of response men accused of such needs commit when confronted with such claims.
(Via CNN)
I don’t remember any Dems supporting Anthony Weiner when his stuff came out.
because some of them actually have a conscience
Uh, he was caught texting in 2011. He then ran for Mayor in 2013, with democratic support, so….yeah, they supported him
Aren’t you busy with other things than spreading misinformation, like free speech to suppress or bystanders to hit with bike locks?
“Why would she wait until now?” Because now your sorry ass is up for public office. Should have hid in the shadows.
Alabama. Can we just get rid of that place all together?
Sure, right after Cali goes
Cali can take the world’s sixth largest economy with it.
he’s not facing any charges is he? dumbass could have admitted he did it and asked forgiveness and been done with it as well as easily getting elected. Rs are very forgiving of their own.
Another gut check for the GOP. Will they vote in a child molester because of the R beside his name? Prolly. If 20 murdered 6-7 year old children didn’t get you to even talk about ANY gun control measures, what’s so bad about fuckin around with a 14yo? The Family Values Party? Go fuck yourselves…
My opinion is this. I don’t care what party you represent. There’s evil things in this world. The worse is a pedophile. A person who preys on the vulnerability of a young person. I have no sympathy or stomach for that shit. We’re all making snide comments about it but this is the most disgusting thing on this planet. We can talk about murderers, mass killers, rapist, used car salesman, lawyers, etc…But the lowest form of life on this planet is a pedophile. Not only should he be disqualified but laws need to be changed retroactively to charge this scum with rape of a child.
I can not say this enough…There is nothing lower than a pedophile. If I could go back in time and had two bullets in a gun and had Roy Moore and Jeffrey Dahmer in a corner I would shoot Roy Moore twice. He’s a sick fuck.
While I agree that pedophiles are the worst of the worst of the worst….Dahmer? Really? He killed 17 people, a few of which were teenagers too. And ate some of them, after drilling holes in their heads and putting acid in them. He’s categorically worse than Moore.
I can think of many reasons why these women waited 40 years ..but they didn’t bring charges, they just told their stories.
1. They live in Alabama. They told people long ago, and were suppressed. They learned they had no power.
2. The last couple of months have shown women that they aren’t usually the sole victim of a powerful man, and that there is strength in numbers.
3. Moore is running for the US Senate. That’s why the Post was in Alabama. They were asked, because these stories HAD BEEN TOLD BEFORE.
But none of that matters when the GOP has made the “suspicious timing” their main talking point.