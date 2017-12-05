We’re still a week out from the United States Senate special election in Alabama, and the race certainly isn’t getting any less acrimonious. The RNC has now resumed funding Roy Moore’s campaign in the wake of President Trump throwing his support behind the candidate, despite new evidence surfacing from one of Moore’s accusers. On Tuesday morning, CNN’s Poppy Harlow welcomed Jane Porter, Moore’s campaign spokesperson onto New Day, and the two women had a heated exchange.

At one point, Porter said to Harlow, “One of the jobs of journalists is to not just take an Academy Award performance at face value,” in regards to one accuser account. “You need to dig into the facts.” When it was pointed out by Harlow that the woman’s story was corroborated by 30 people, Porter shot back, “The corroboration, Poppy we need to make it clear that there’s a group of non-accusers that did not accuse the judge of any sexual misconduct or anything illegal.” Say what?

Later in the exchange, Porter really set the pregnant Harlow off by saying, “Here’s a question that should be asked, if you care about child abuse, you should be talking about the fact that Judge Roy Moore stands for protection. Not only of our Second Amendment rights so we can protect ourselves against predators; for the rights of babies, like your eight month baby that you’re carrying now.” She continued, really going off the rails, “Doug Jones says that you can take the life of that baby, and we should pay for it with Planned Parenthood, who wants to sell us the organs…”