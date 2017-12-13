In the Alabama special Senate election, Democrat Doug Jones pulled off a shocking win (with 50% of the vote) against Republican Roy Moore (who took 48.4%) in a deep red state. To be certain, Jones was equally surprised as the rest of America, but his opponent is not taking his loss gracefully. In fact, Roy Moore has refused to concede the race and wants a recount. As his campaign chair told the crowd, “The military votes aren’t in yet, they’ve not been counted.” They believe that they can somehow make up the 20,000 or so votes needed to pull ahead with such a recount.

Moore then took the stage to tell his supporters that “it’s not over, and it’s gonna take some time.” He added, “Wait on God, and let this process play out.” And Moore had much more to say while referencing the sexual misconduct allegations against him, noting the “close” nature of results, and suggesting that the Alabama secretary of state would indeed set up a recount: