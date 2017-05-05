CBS DFW

Former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was fired earlier this week after he lied about what happened regarding the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards outside a suburban house party, has been charged with murder. The incident in question took place Saturday night in the Dallas-area suburb of Balch Springs, where complaints about a party serving alcohol to underage attendees resulted in a police presence. After hearing alleged gunfire nearby, officers rushed outside to find a vehicle fleeing the scene. Oliver fired into the passenger side window with his rifle, killing Edwards.

According to the New York Times, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Oliver’s arrest on Friday. At the time of the initial report, Oliver had not yet been taken into custody by the authorities. Previously, the Dallas medical examiner’s office determined Edwards’ death was a homicide. At around the same time, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber amended his initial statement on the matter, saying he “misspoke” and “[took] responsibility for that.”

Haber and investigators changed course after reviewing police body camera footage that contradicted Oliver’s claim that Edwards’ vehicle had driven “aggressively” towards him. In fact, the footage revealed the car was driving away from the officers when Oliver opened fire.

(Via New York Times)