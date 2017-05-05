The Former Texas Police Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards Has Been Charged With Murder

#Police Shootings
News & Entertainment Writer
05.05.17

CBS DFW

Former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver, who was fired earlier this week after he lied about what happened regarding the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards outside a suburban house party, has been charged with murder. The incident in question took place Saturday night in the Dallas-area suburb of Balch Springs, where complaints about a party serving alcohol to underage attendees resulted in a police presence. After hearing alleged gunfire nearby, officers rushed outside to find a vehicle fleeing the scene. Oliver fired into the passenger side window with his rifle, killing Edwards.

According to the New York Times, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for Oliver’s arrest on Friday. At the time of the initial report, Oliver had not yet been taken into custody by the authorities. Previously, the Dallas medical examiner’s office determined Edwards’ death was a homicide. At around the same time, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber amended his initial statement on the matter, saying he “misspoke” and “[took] responsibility for that.”

Haber and investigators changed course after reviewing police body camera footage that contradicted Oliver’s claim that Edwards’ vehicle had driven “aggressively” towards him. In fact, the footage revealed the car was driving away from the officers when Oliver opened fire.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Police Shootings
TAGSBody camerasBREAKING NEWSGUN VIOLENCEpolice brutalityPolice ShootingsTEXAS

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 6 hours ago
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 day ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP