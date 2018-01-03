Getty Image

According to Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the Trump campaign and days before the inauguration were more full of incident than previously thought. According to one excerpt, former White House advisor Steve Bannon called the infamous Trump Tower meeting between Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, and representatives from the Russian government “treasonous.” In another section, Ann Coulter reportedly advised Trump not to hire his children to positions in the White House after Trump wanted to name Jared Kushner his chief-of-staff.

If the hits from his allies and supporters weren’t enough, Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch reportedly wasn’t very impressed with Trump either. According to an excerpt in New York Magazine, Trump’s love of being “courted” meant that anyone could talk to him if they knew how to get in touch with him. For example, Trump once talked to Murdoch shortly after meeting a “high-level delegation from Silicon Valley” at Trump Tower and talked about how well the meeting had gone. Trump reportedly complained to Murdoch about “too much regulation” from Obama and said that, as POTUS, he would help them. It didn’t go over well:

“Donald,” said Murdoch, “for eight years these guys had Obama in their pocket. They practically ran the administration. They don’t need your help.” “Take this H-1B visa issue. They really need these H-1B visas.” Murdoch suggested that taking a liberal approach to H-1B visas, which open America’s doors to select immigrants, might be hard to square with his promises to build a wall and close the borders. But Trump seemed unconcerned, assuring Murdoch, “We’ll figure it out.” “What a f***ing idiot,” said Murdoch, shrugging, as he got off the phone.

If that’s any indication, the quotes from people who don’t particularly care for President Trump are going to be popcorn material.

(Via New York)