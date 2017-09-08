Getty Image

Like a lot of conservative media figures, Rush Limbaugh will find any reason he can to spread his anti-climate change ideology. That he says this like a more condescending Alex Jones makes it all that more incendiary. Earlier this week, Limbaugh galaxy-brained his way to the idea that Hurricane Irma was part of a nefarious plot to advance the “climate change agenda,” by parties unknown. Here’s what Limbaugh said on his Tuesday show:

“I am not the National Hurricane Center. I am not a climatologist or meteorologist. All I do is analyze the data that they publish. Just as I am the go-to tech guy in my family and here on the staff, when it comes to a hurricane bearing down on South Florida, I’m the go-to guy.”

Limbaugh went on to say that climate change believers (scientists) are always predicting that hurricanes will hit heavily populated areas in order to scare people into believing in climate change. Which is why he doesn’t think Irma will hit South Florida but go back out into the Atlantic. Or something like that:

“So there is a desire to advance this climate change agenda, and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it. You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don’t need a hurricane to hit anywhere,” Limbaugh said. “All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and more dangerous, and you create the panic, and it’s mission accomplished, agenda advanced.”

After a couple of days, Limbaugh, perhaps after analyzing all the data that said that Hurricane Irma was twice the size of previous destructive hurricanes that followed similar paths, is going to evacuate for “legal” reasons, as he announced on Thursday:

“May as well… announce this. I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow. We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown.”

Limbaugh said it would be “legally impossible” to broadcast the show out of South Florida. But he didn’t go back or encourage his listeners to evacuate, and his comments were actually more brazen:

“The views expressed by the host of this program [are] documented to be almost always right 99.8 percent of the time. There is a reason for that because we engage in a relentless and unstoppable pursuit of the truth and we find and proclaim it and that happens to drive people crazy.”

“Almost always right 99.8 percent of the time” is an amazing piece of linguistic gymnastics. Truly.

(Via Rush Limbaugh & ThinkProgress)