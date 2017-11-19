Russell Simmons Is Being Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A 17-Year-Old Model While Brett Ratner Watched

11.19.17

Def Jam founder Russell Simmons and director Brett Ratner are now facing new allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, with Simmons being accused of forcing himself on a 17-year-old model while Ratner watched. Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges that she met the two men at a casting call and accompanied them to dinner in 1991, soon going back to Simmons’ apartment to watch a music video the two had been working on — Ratner was a music video director at the time.

It was there that she claims Simmons began to make “aggressive sexual advances” as he proceeded to take off her clothes according to the LA Times:

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she recalled. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Khalighi said that Simmons, who was then about twice her age, tried to force her to have intercourse. “I fought it wildly,” she said. He eventually relented and coerced her to perform oral sex, she alleged. “I guess I just acquiesced.”

Ratner, meanwhile, “just sat there and watched,” she said.

Feeling “disgusting,” Khalighi said she went to take a shower. Minutes later, she alleged, Simmons walked up behind her in the shower and briefly penetrated her without her consent. She said she jerked away, then he left. “It hurt so much.”

