The NYPD has opened a preliminary investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Def Jam founder Russell Simmons. At least five women have accused the hip-hop pioneer of sexual misconduct, with three alleging they were raped by Simmons. He has denied all of the allegations against him up to this point, maintaining his innocence through a series of statements and public social media posts.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a source at the NYPD confirmed that detectives are in the preliminary stages of reaching out to the alleged victims, noting that they were made aware of the crimes through the media and expect more to come forward: