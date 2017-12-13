Russell Simmons Has Been Accused Of Rape By Three More Women

Getty Image

Last month, Def Jam founder Russell Simmons first faced sexual misconduct allegations when he and director Brett Ratner were accused of assaulting Keri Claussen Khalighi. The next week, Simmons stepped down from his business dealings when another woman, Jenny Lumet, also came forward claiming that Simmons assaulted her. Now, in an investigative piece in The New York Times, more women have come forward with accusations against Simmons, including three new women that say he raped them.

In a detailed reported article in the Times, the stories of the women are delivered in harrowing detail. One, Drew Dixon, was an executive at Def Jam in the ’90s, and describes a long history of harassment that sent her into depression. She claims Simmons would verbally harass her, show her his erect penis, and, eventually, he raped her.

“I remember realizing I was cornered,” Dixon said after rejecting Simmons advances, “and I just blacked out.” The last thing she remembers is Simmons pinning her down and kissing her. The story is corroborated by a friend at the time whom she confided in after it happened.