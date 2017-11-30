Russell Simmons Is Stepping Down From His Companies Following New Sexual Assault Allegations

Russell Simmons has released a statement announcing his decision to step down from his companies. This follows a second sexual assault allegation stemming back to 1991 that accuses the Def Jam founder of forcing writer Jenny Lumet to have sex with him. This is in addition to a separate sexual misconduct allegation from the same time period that came to light earlier this month, in which Simmons is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old model while Brett Ratner watched.

