The fallout from the U.S.-Russian hacking scandal continues, as The Telegraph reported an ex-KGB chief who is reported to have helped former spy Christopher Steele compile the infamous dossier on Donald Trump, was reportedly murdered. The latest development peels back another layer to the controversial Russian hacking scandal, as experts believe the Kremlin may have covered it up.

The infamous Russian dossier compiled by Steele has brewed controversy since its release in January. Revealed in the documents is Trump’s teams reported ties to the Russian government and the controversial golden showers accusation. Trump has vehemently denied all the claims and waged a war against the press for revealing it. And it looks like Russia is looking to put a kibosh on it as well