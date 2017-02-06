Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Russia Demands An Apology From Fox News Because Bill O’Reilly Called President Vladimir Putin A ‘Killer’

chris-zois
News Writer
02.06.17 3 Comments

Getty Image

On Monday, the Kremlin said it would like an apology from Fox News after host Bill O’Reilly called Russian President Vladimir Putin “a killer.” The quote in question came from O’Reilly’s interview with Donald Trump, in which he tried to pry the president about why he respected Russia so much.

During the interview, O’Reilly did his best to try to get Trump to explain why he regularly lets Russia and Putin off the hook. The president didn’t budge and countered by praising the Russian president. When O’Reilly brought up the fact Putin has a habit of making journalists go away, saying “Putin’s a killer,” Trump defended his international BFF and called out the country he leads, claiming “there are a lot of killers” there, too. “We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

The Kremlin didn’t take too kindly to O’Reilly’s comments and asked for an apology: “We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting, and honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company.”

Fox News and O’Reilly have yet to comment on the Kremlin’s request, but O’Reilly may not back down, as his interview with Trump seemingly revealed he is not afraid to push the president on tough topics. Trump, on the other hand, has yet to tweet about the Kremlin’s request.

(Via Reuters)

TAGSbill o'reillydonald trumpFOX NEWSRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN
Author Profile Picture
Bike rider, Film connoisseur, Punk rocker, White Sox apologist, Wrestling aficionado

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP