Trump And Putin: Besties Or Perfect Strangers?

U.S. Intel Report: Putin Tried To Influence The U.S. Election Partially Because Of A Clinton Grudge

01.06.17 3 Comments

Following a week in which U.S. intelligence agencies suggested they’d found “conclusive” evidence of Russia’s involvement in hacking the Democratic National Committee’s emails, and Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to downplay such claims, the declassified intel report has arrived. The New York Times, CNN and countless other news agencies have skimmed through all 25 pages of the official document, which blatantly indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered an influence campaign” with the sole purpose of disrupting the 2016 presidential election. That, and satisfying a grudge against Hillary Clinton.

As the NYT notes, the “damning and surprisingly detailed account of Russia’s efforts to undermine the American electoral system” was ordered by President Barack Obama in December. The results made public on Friday are, per CNN, the “first official, full and public accounting” of the ongoing DNC hacking scandal and its supposedly negative effects on the outcome of the election:

We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the US presidential election. Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the US democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump.

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016hillary clintonRUSSIAVLADIMIR PUTIN
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

