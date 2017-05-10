



Getty Image

On the same day that the Trump administration unceremoniously gave FBI Director James Comey the pink slip, with a major assist from AG Jeff Sessions, the FBI’s ongoing investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia and Putin moved forward in a huge way. Ever since last summer, the investigation has been a major point in almost every political conversation one way or another but there haven’t been any markedly important updates outside of partisan arguing over what is or isn’t true. Now though, grand jury subpoenas have officially been served to multiple associates for former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in regards to his dealings with Russia.

According to CNN, the subpoenas were specifically served to “associates who worked with Flynn on contracts after he was forced out as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2014” but no one directly involved with the investigation (whether the US Attorney’s office, the FBI, or the Department of Justice) are currently commenting on the development. Flynn was fired from the Trump administration in February of this year.

Now that they FBI is in a period of crisis (at least until a new director is put into place by the Trump administration — which is its own issue) that may all change, of course. Sometimes it only takes some upheaval for a department to spring a leak and reveal additional details as to why the subpoenas were finally served. This is just one thread of the inquiry of course, targeting Flynn’s disclosure of certain payments tied to certain foreign governments. Namely (you guessed it!) Russia as well as Turkey. There are also questions about his activities while visiting Moscow. While there is no guarantee, it is possible that these subpoenas can finally answer some of the many questions about Flynn’s activities that the FBI has found to be worthy of investigation.

(via CNN)