Trump's Strained Relationship With Intelligence

Russia Puts Its Trump Love On Display With Commemorative Coins Ahead Of Inauguration Day

01.19.17 10 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump, a Russian company unveiled a series of commemorative gold and silver coins bearing the president-elect’s profile, the U.S. flag, and lady liberty herself. The new limited collectors items are, of course, not meant for circulation — nor are they officially sanctioned or endorsed by the Russian government or President Vladimir Putin. Yet considering the latter’s boisterous defense of Trump (and Russia’s prostitutes) and the FBI’s reported investigation of possible money ties between the campaign and the Kremlin, the move meant to honor the incoming president is rather uncanny.

The coin design, which bears the phrase “In Trump We Trust,” were unveiled by Art-Grani director Vladimir Vasyukhin during a recent presentation for the Associated Press. “There are more hopes associated with Trump with regards to the lifting of sanctions [against Russia],” he told reporters. “Maybe the environment (between the U.S. and Russia) will change.”

Per translations made by The Huffington Post, Vasyukhin said the individual coins would likely sell for thousands of dollars each. However, he stressed, both he and his company would like to “give the first coin to the president-elect himself” at some point in the newly elected leader’s time in office. Art-Grani has apparently “asked Russian diplomats and business partners to help arrange the presentation,” if possible.

This isn’t the first time Art-Grani had issued commemorative coins to celebrate world leaders — especially Putin. Per a Los Angeles Times report in 2014, they designed a similar currency bearing Putin’s profile to celebrate his forced annexation of Crimea.

(Via The Huffington Post and Associated Press)

TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016RUSSIA

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP