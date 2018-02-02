Getty Image

Over the last year, the Russian military has ramped up its activities in both disputed areas as well as international waters. While some in the Oval Office don’t seem to be in a hurry to confront Russia, the Department of Defense issued a report Friday which includes the startling revelation that the Kremlin is working on a nuclear torpedo.

In its Nuclear Posture Review, the Pentagon revealed that much of its efforts aimed at nuclear deterrence are focused on Russia.

“Russia considers the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to be the principal threats to its contemporary geopolitical ambitions,” the Pentagon said. The report also stated that Russia has over 2,000 “non-strategic” nuclear weapons, including missiles, “gravity bombs,” anti-ship and anti-submarine torpedoes. “What do they need nuclear depth charges for?” one US official asked.

The report was the first public mention that Russia is developing a new “intercontinental, nuclear-armed, nuclear-powered, undersea autonomous torpedo.”

Known in English as the “Status-6” system, the program is described by US officials as essentially a drone-type device fired underwater that can potentially travel thousands of miles and strike US coastal targets such as military bases or cities. Upon detonation, the device is designed to cause large zones of radioactive contamination.

According to CNN, analysts have referred to the Status-6 as a “doomsday weapon.” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, who’s been rumored to take over the CIA if a host of other personnel changes in the White House occur, called the potential weapon system “destabilizing.”

The Pentagon’s report calls for the U.S. to combat this new Russian system by modifying warheads on submarine-launched ballistic missiles — thus not breaking any treaties because the nuclear stockpile’s size won’t be affected.

(Via CNN)