Electors Demand Russian Hacking Investigation

Russian Hackers Reportedly Infiltrated A Vermont Power Company, Raising Concerns Over The U.S. Power Grid

A day after the FBI released details on Russian hacking activities within the United States, reports indicate that Burlington Electric in Vermont discovered malware connected to the Grizzly Steppe operation that may have ties to the 2016 presidential election. Earlier details indicated that the malware discovery may have uncovered meddling within the U.S. power grid, but the statement from the company made clear that the code was discovered on an unconnected device according to The Washington Post:

Burlington Electric said in a statement that the company detected a malware code used in the Grizzly Steppe operation in a laptop that was not connected to the organization’s grid systems. The firm said it took immediate action to isolate the laptop and alert federal authorities.

Friday night, Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin (D) called on federal officials “to conduct a full and complete investigation of this incident and undertake remedies to ensure that this never happens again.”

“Vermonters and all Americans should be both alarmed and outraged that one of the world’s leading thugs, Vladimir Putin, has been attempting to hack our electric grid, which we rely upon to support our quality-of-life, economy, health, and safety,” Shumlin said in a statement. “This episode should highlight the urgent need for our federal government to vigorously pursue and put an end to this sort of Russian meddling.”

